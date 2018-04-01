Thompson Square Announce New Album 'MASTERPIECE'

The husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are ready to get back to the music after stepping away to welcome the birth of their first child in 2016: a son named Rigney Cooper.

'This album is called MASTERPIECE, and the definition of a masterpiece is an artist's life's work," Keifer explained in a press statement. 'When we're 80 years old and we look back, we want to be able to say we're really proud of all the stuff we did."

'It is extremely diverse," Shawna adds. 'We didn't design it that way, but Keifer and I love all types of music, and I think that shows more on this record than any of the others." Read more and listen to the title track of the album - here.