Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

"Just wanna give a little preview of what you're gonna get on April 6," Cardi says, suggesting that what follows will be a teaser of new music from her album Invasion Of Privacy. It's a bait and switch, though, and the rapper launches right into the Girls' 2003 hit "Cinderella."

Millennials will remember The Cheetah Girls well as a Disney Channel girl group featuring Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symone. They had a great run from 2003-2008. The Girls are gone now - but not forgotten by Cardi B. Check out Cardi's Cheetah cover - here.