Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

The Summerland Tour was created in 2012 by Everclear frontman Art Alexakis. Alongside Everclear as its recurring headliner, past Summerland lineups have featured notable alternative rock bands such as Sugar Ray, Lit, Soul Asylum, Eve 6, Space Hog, Gin Blossoms, Live, Fuel, American HiFi, The Toadies and Filter, making it a go-to tour for fans of '90s nostalgia.

Alexakis shares: "This year the Summerland Tour will be a different look at '90s alternative and the different facets of what it's about. I think it will be really cool because it's usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based and Local H is two guys that make a whole lot of beautiful noise. With Everclear, we're going to play the hits we always play, but we're also going to mix it up. Every night will be a little different; there'll be a few surprises every show." See the dates - here.

Big Picture submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.