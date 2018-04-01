Lady Gaga Shares Reflective Thoughts For Her Birthday

"Here's me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released 'Just Dance,' Gaga posted on Twitter. "It's now 2018 and I'm so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I've watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now."

Gaga went on to make a request of fans looking to give her gifts in honor of her big day. "Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday messages," she said on a separate post. "I love you so much. If you're compelled to give me a gift I would wish it to be a donation to the Born This Way Foundation so we can continue to do Mental Health research, raise awareness, and empower youth." See the posts - here.