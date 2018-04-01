Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

Producer Don Was will serve as Adams' partner and musical director for the show, dubbed "Exile on Bourbon St." The pair will be backed by an all-star cast of local musicians yet to be revealed.

"I've listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it's not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock 'n roll ever recorded," Was told Rolling Stone. "I can't wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians." Read more - here.