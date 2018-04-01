The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'

The heavy and hard-driving new track features a kicky guitar reminiscent of latter-day Strokes with Casablancas' vocals treated in a way that recalls classic Marilyn Manson-meets-Ozzy Osbourne.

The chorus features a crunchy guitar riff that borders on Black Sabbath-style metal. There's a lot going on that's compressed into the four-and-a-half minute song. Check it out - here.