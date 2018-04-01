|
The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy' (Week in Review)
The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The Weeknd is back. The mysterious R&B star has revealed that he suprised released a brand new album, My Dear Melancholy, yesterday (March 29), presumably at midnight. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd's real name) shared the news via social media, with a simple post that boasted the album artwork along with the caption, "Tonight." My Dear Melancholy The Weeknd's fourth official studio album, following his 2016 full-length, Starboy. Read more - here.
