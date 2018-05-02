Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, announced its recognition of Springsteen's work "for his ongoing engagement, a once-in-a-lifetime theatregoing experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol."

"Springsteen On Broadway", which launched last fall at the city's Walter Kerr Theatre, sees the New Jersey rocker deliver a stripped-down, solo performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material.

"I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," said Springsteen last summer when he announced the original dates. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years.

"My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value" Read more here.