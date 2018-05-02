Clap Your Hands Say Yeah To Play Album In Full For Anniversary 05-02-2018

. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have revealed their special plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album "Some Loud Thunder" with a deluxe reissue, vinyl release and full album shows. The reissue will feature bonus tracks and will feature newly remastered audio by TW Walsh. It's set to be released on July 6th and will also be available on vinyl for the first time in years. The band will be celebrating the release with a special full album performance at The Victoria in London on May 29th, followed by their rescheduled UK tour dates this fall where they will also play the album in full. Alec Ounsworth had this to say, "Let me explain. Some Loud Thunder was an album written mostly as a reaction to the not unwelcome but still uncomfortable great interest in the band's first album, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Depending on who you asked, in 2007 the band was known alternatively as the 'real thing' or a flash in the pan, a band who presented a new paradigm for independent music or whose model was based on sheer luck, a band simply enjoying the process of creation or a (relatively) new band struggling to maintain some sort of illusory artistic foothold. "The general desire to discover the 'secret' behind the project (and the irritation that it caused me in interviews, reviews, etc.) was, to a large degree, what drove the creation of the album, Some Loud Thunder. Mostly, this is evidenced in the songs, Some Loud Thunder ('Yes, that was me breaking glass and pretending to start something big, some new taste') and Satan Said Dance ('Satan' here as the transitory faction of an audience which tends to disappear as soon as any chances are taken), but in others as well. "I think that this album, from the abrasive first track (which was not as much of a f*** you as some think but rather that it simply worked) to the final disintegrating 'give up give up give up give up give up' on the song, 'Five Easy Pieces,' documents a band that was comfortable taking big chances, somewhat aware of the consequences of taking chances (in an industry that often seems allergic to veering off the beaten path) but ignoring them all the same. For this, maybe most of all, I am very proud of this album. For true fans, who allow the opportunity to take such chances and are not afraid to embrace what may at first seem difficult or different, I am eternally grateful." Tracklist:

Some Loud Thunder

Emily Jean Stock

Mama, Won't You Keep Them Castles in the Air and Burning?

Love Song No. 7

Satan Said Dance

Upon Encountering the Crippled Elephant

Goodbye to Mother and the Cove

Arm and Hammer

Yankee Go Home

Underwater (You and Me)

Five Easy Pieces Bonus Tracks"

Some Loud Thunder - LIVE - Sommerville MA 2017

Satan Said Dance - LIVE - Allston MA 2016

Love Song No. 7 - LIVE - Cambridge MA 2013

Love Song No. 7 - LIVE - Philadelphia PA 2010

Yankee Go Home - LIVE - Sommerville MA 2017 Uk Live Dates:

Oct 16 The Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 17 Boiler Room, Guildford

Oct 18 Storey's Field Centre, Cambridge

Oct 20 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

Oct 22 The Caves, Edinburgh

Oct 23 The Cluny, Newcastle

Oct 24 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Oct 25 The Haunt, Brighton

