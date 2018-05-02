Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton's Dead Cross Surprise Release EP

The band, which also features Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), released a new self-titled, four-track EP digitally this week and will be offering it as a limited edition 10-inch black/green swirl vinyl record on June 29th. They are taking pre-orders here.

Pearson had this to say, "I think part of Dead Cross' motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions. Part also might be to just burn that sh*t down. It's in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed."

The band has issued a music video for the track "My Perfect Prisoner" which was produced by Eric Livingston who also created the cover art for the band's full-length album debut and the new EP. Watch it here.