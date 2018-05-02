News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour
05-02-2018
.
Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie has announced that they will be hitting the road for a North American tour that will visit intimate venues and theaters beginning in September.

The new set of headline dates will be kicking off on September 24 Eugene, OR at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts and wrapping up on October 23rd in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live.

The band also has some European and assorted U.S. dates this summer and will be traveling to South America this fall for an appearance at the Popload Festival on November 15th in Sao Paulo, BR. With more live dates still to be announced.

JUNE
16 Amstelveen, NL Amsterdamse Bos Theater
18 London, ENG Robert Smith's Meltdown at the Southbank Centre

AUGUST
2 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre *SOLD OUT*
3 Boise, ID Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
4-5 Missoula, MT Travelers Rest

SEPTEMBER
21-23 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
24 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
25 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
27 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre Berkeley
29 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

OCTOBER
1 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
2 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
3 Madison, WI The Sylvee
5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
7 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
9 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre
12 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
14 Boston, MA Boch Wang Theatre
17 Washington DC Anthem
18 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion
19 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
20 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
22 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach
23 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

NOVEMBER
15 Sao Paulo, BR Popload Festival
More dates TBA

Death Cab For Cutie MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Death Cab For Cutie T-shirts and Posters

More Death Cab For Cutie News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary

Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton's Dead Cross Surprise Release EP

Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.