|
Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour
.
Death Cab for Cutie has announced that they will be hitting the road for a North American tour that will visit intimate venues and theaters beginning in September. The new set of headline dates will be kicking off on September 24 Eugene, OR at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts and wrapping up on October 23rd in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live. The band also has some European and assorted U.S. dates this summer and will be traveling to South America this fall for an appearance at the Popload Festival on November 15th in Sao Paulo, BR. With more live dates still to be announced. JUNE
The new set of headline dates will be kicking off on September 24 Eugene, OR at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts and wrapping up on October 23rd in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live.
The band also has some European and assorted U.S. dates this summer and will be traveling to South America this fall for an appearance at the Popload Festival on November 15th in Sao Paulo, BR. With more live dates still to be announced.
JUNE