Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

The new set of headline dates will be kicking off on September 24 Eugene, OR at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts and wrapping up on October 23rd in Orlando, FL at the Hard Rock Live.

The band also has some European and assorted U.S. dates this summer and will be traveling to South America this fall for an appearance at the Popload Festival on November 15th in Sao Paulo, BR. With more live dates still to be announced.

JUNE

16 Amstelveen, NL Amsterdamse Bos Theater

18 London, ENG Robert Smith's Meltdown at the Southbank Centre



AUGUST

2 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre *SOLD OUT*

3 Boise, ID Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

4-5 Missoula, MT Travelers Rest



SEPTEMBER

21-23 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

24 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

25 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

27 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre Berkeley

29 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren



OCTOBER

1 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

2 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

3 Madison, WI The Sylvee

5 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

7 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

9 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

12 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

14 Boston, MA Boch Wang Theatre

17 Washington DC Anthem

18 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion

19 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

20 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

23 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live



NOVEMBER

15 Sao Paulo, BR Popload Festival

More dates TBA