KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp
05-02-2018
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley and guitarist Tommy Thayer, John Bonham and Aerosmith's Joe Perry are going to Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp this fall.

Organizers have announced final two camps of the year. The first one will feature the KISS icon, John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie), Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake) and Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 4th through 7th.

Stanley shared his excitement, "I know life sometimes can get tough! And I know life sometimes can be a drag! But people, we have been given a gift, we have been given a road And that road's name is Rock and Roll!"

The second camp will be taking place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and will feature Joe Perry and John Bonham. The Aerosmith guitarist had this to say, "There's no doubt arena shows are exciting, but you don't get that up close and personal kind of vibe, and that's what rock n' roll is all about for me." Find more details here.

KISS MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

