Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery
Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach is currently recovering from vocal cord surgery, which he underwent on April 30th. The band released last month that they were forced to cancel some live dates due to the medical issue. The frontman posted a photo on Instagram on Monday from Mount Sinai Medical center in New York and wrote, "Surgery went well my friends. Time for rest and recovery. "Big thanks to Dr. Woo and the amazing staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. That was a surreal day, I'm glad it's over and I'm headed home." See his full post here.
