News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video
05-02-2018
.
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has released a music video for the track "Paper Crown". The song comes from his solo debut album, "As You Were."

The 2017 project topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. He worked on the set with producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons).

Gallagher recently wrapped up a series of South American shows and will launch a brief spring North America tour with ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft in San Francisco, CA on May 10.

Both singers have landed opening slots on the UK leg of The Rolling Stones No Filter European tour when it gets underway later this month. Gallagher will open the first of two dates at London Stadium on May 22, with Ashcroft on board for appearances in Manchester and Edinburgh on June 5 and June 9 respectively. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Liam Gallagher MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Liam Gallagher Announces North American Solo Tour

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

Liam Gallagher's Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Streaming Online

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

Liam Gallagher's Brit Awards Manchester Tribute Goes Online

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Gets Interviewed By Kids

Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton's Dead Cross Surprise Release EP

Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.