Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'
05-02-2018
The Kinks

(hennemusic) The Kinks legend Ray Davies is streaming audio of the song "Our Country", as the first preview to his forthcoming album, "Our Country: Americana Act II."

Due June 29, the project marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.

"Our Country follows my journey across America," says Davies, "through endless tours not just to reclaim the Kinks' career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations."

Produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, "Our Country" was recorded at London's Konk Studios with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks once again serving as Davies' backing band in addition to a group of UK musicians.

"Our Country: Americana Act II" will be available on CD, 2LP vinyl and digital formats. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Kinks MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Kinks T-shirts and Posters

More The Kinks News

