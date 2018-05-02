Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

Due June 29, the project marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.

"Our Country follows my journey across America," says Davies, "through endless tours not just to reclaim the Kinks' career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations."

Produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, "Our Country" was recorded at London's Konk Studios with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks once again serving as Davies' backing band in addition to a group of UK musicians.

"Our Country: Americana Act II" will be available on CD, 2LP vinyl and digital formats. Listen to the song here.