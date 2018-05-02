Singled Out: Leslie Tom's Born Too Late

I often say during live shows if Hank Williams were alive now, he and I would be a "thing" but since he was born in the 40's and I was born in the 70's obviously that isn't a possibility. When I started writing for this record I wanted to include a love song to Hank Williams. I had the idea that I was born too late or Hank was born too early so Linda Koehl and I get together and started working on "Born Too Late". What was created from the idea is my forever love song to good ole Hank!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!