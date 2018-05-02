Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

He told them, "I'm in the middle of working on the 50th anniversary recording box set; I'm at that point in my life where I'm looking at the whole thing, including 4,000 pictures and 10 hours of music and 20 hours of video and trying to put it all together."

He also revealed that he is working on a book, "It's the book everybody always thought I should do. I've been reading biographies and thinking about writing my own. When I was in college it was comparative literature and creative writing. I was going to be a writer and a teacher and a journalist. One semester of not having a band, I went, 'Nope, that's not going to work for me. I got to play music."

In the follow-up question he said, "Writing a book's a real project. I'm serious about it. I moved to New York about five years ago and I've fallen in with so many smart people and good writers. It's just really a great place to be if you're going to be doing this kind of work." Read the full interview here.