Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Just like with Vol 1, the new album features a number of special guests, this time including Roger Fisher of Heart, Graham Whitford (son of Aerosmith's Brad Whitford), Duane Betts (son of Allman Brother's Dickey), Randy Hansen and Jared James Nichols.

"This volume is definitely a step up for me as an artist," declares Hannon. "I chose to sing some of my favorite songs from very different genres ranging from Aerosmith, Chaka Khan, Black Sabbath to Seal. I am proud of Volume 1 but Volume 2 came out a lot edgier and with some heavier tones."

While Volume 1 was more roots and acoustic focused, From One Place… to Another Vol. 2 is all electric with full backing band, recorded in various locations with a portable recorder and eventually assembled back in Hannon's home studio.

"As it turns out, singing is becoming a lot of fun for me," Hannon admits. "I've left the smoking guitar duties to some very special guests including the Jimi Hendrix tribute master Randy Hansen, Heart founder Roger Fisher, Jared James Nichols, as well as other guest artists who contributed flavors."

From One Place… to Another Vol. 2 Track Listing

1 - Hush (featuring Randy Hansen)

2 - Lord of the Thighs (featuring Graham Whitford)

3 - You Can't Always Get What You Want (featuring Duane Betts)

4 - Tell Me Somethin' Good

5 - Kiss From A Rose

6 - Sing Child Sing (featuring Roger Fisher)

7 - I Can See Clearly Now

8 - Spanish Castle Magic (featuring Randy Hansen)

9 - I Can Help

10 - Sweet Leaf (featuring Jared James Nichols)