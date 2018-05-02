News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album
05-02-2018
.
Frank Hannon

Tesla star Frank Hannon has announced that he will release the second installment of his solo cover series, "From One Place… to Another Vol. 2" on May 18.

Just like with Vol 1, the new album features a number of special guests, this time including Roger Fisher of Heart, Graham Whitford (son of Aerosmith's Brad Whitford), Duane Betts (son of Allman Brother's Dickey), Randy Hansen and Jared James Nichols.

"This volume is definitely a step up for me as an artist," declares Hannon. "I chose to sing some of my favorite songs from very different genres ranging from Aerosmith, Chaka Khan, Black Sabbath to Seal. I am proud of Volume 1 but Volume 2 came out a lot edgier and with some heavier tones."

While Volume 1 was more roots and acoustic focused, From One Place… to Another Vol. 2 is all electric with full backing band, recorded in various locations with a portable recorder and eventually assembled back in Hannon's home studio.

"As it turns out, singing is becoming a lot of fun for me," Hannon admits. "I've left the smoking guitar duties to some very special guests including the Jimi Hendrix tribute master Randy Hansen, Heart founder Roger Fisher, Jared James Nichols, as well as other guest artists who contributed flavors."

From One Place… to Another Vol. 2 Track Listing
1 - Hush (featuring Randy Hansen)
2 - Lord of the Thighs (featuring Graham Whitford)
3 - You Can't Always Get What You Want (featuring Duane Betts)
4 - Tell Me Somethin' Good
5 - Kiss From A Rose
6 - Sing Child Sing (featuring Roger Fisher)
7 - I Can See Clearly Now
8 - Spanish Castle Magic (featuring Randy Hansen)
9 - I Can Help
10 - Sweet Leaf (featuring Jared James Nichols)

Frank Hannon MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Frank Hannon T-shirts and Posters

More Frank Hannon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton's Dead Cross Surprise Release EP

Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

Death Cab For Cutie Announce North American Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.