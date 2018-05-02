Video From Neil Young and Crazy Horse 1st Reunion Show Goes Online

The first of three straight nights at the city's Warnors Theatre saw the band deliver a 15-song set of classic tracks with a lineup that included bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren in place of longtime guitarist Frank Sampedro.

Streamed live via Young's website, the rocker announced the shows last week, writing: "First time in a long time, live on stage. No rehearsal." Rolling Stone reports Young and company opened the evening with "Big Time" from 1996's "Broken Arrow", "Country Home" from 1990's "Ragged Glory" and "Don't Cry No Tears" from 1976's "Zuma" before locking into the classic Crazy Horse groove with the vintage track "Winterlong."

Andy Greene notes that Young strapped on an acoustic guitar for a mini set that included "Too Far Gone" and "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" before sending the place into hysterics with an explosive "Cinnamon Girl" and a slow, haunting "Cortez the Killer."

The evening wrapped up with "Walk On," "Like a Hurricane" (with Lofgren taking Sampedro's standard place behind the string synth), "Mansion On The Hill" and a return to the Santa Monica Flyers days with "Roll Another Number (For The Road)."

Following the Fresno dates, Young and Crazy Horse will play two nights at the Fox Theater in Bakersfield, CA this weekend.