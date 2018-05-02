News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans
05-02-2018
.
Yes

(MSO) Prog rock legends Yes have revealed even more big plans for their 50th anniversary including the North American tour, a new vinyl box set and the YesFanFest convention. We were sent the following details"

The band revealed that founding member/Grammy winner/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tony Kaye (keyboards; 1968-1971 and 1983-1995) will be joining Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015) as a special guest for this summer's entire 35-date tour, billed as #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES.

The #YES50 cross-country "Evening with YES" trek kicks off June 5 and 6 with a two-night engagement at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL and will take the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees to Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles (June 19 at the Ford Theater), San Jose, Detroit, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Boston, Staten Island, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Orlando, among many other cities, before wrapping July 28 in Atlanta.

In addition, famed artist Roger Dean, who has designed countless album covers and logos licensed exclusively for YES, will be appearing at select dates throughout the tour, showcasing special tour prints at the merch table. Among the prints on sale during the tour will be the remaining few of a special limited edition of "Relayer," plus other classic YES designs and logos.

While the band is in Philadelphia for back-to-back shows at The Fillmore, the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers U.S. fan convention is set to take place Saturday, July 21 at The Foundry. Various YES alumni, including Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin, will be performing at the event, which will also include a Q&A with YES, among other activities.

On June 29, Warner Music will release YES: The Steven Wilson Remixes, a five-album vinyl set featuring Steven Wilson's remixes of five classic YES studio albums: The Yes Album (1971), Fragile (1971), Close To The Edge (1972), the double album Tales From Topographic Oceans (1973) and Relayer (1974). Each album features remixed audio by Steven Wilson, released on vinyl for the first time, and artwork created specifically for the set by Roger Dean, with new cover art for Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans and reworked art by Dean for the remaining three covers.

#YES50 Summer Tour Dates:
6/5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
6/6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
6/8 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Ballroom
6/10 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
6/11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
6/13 - Boise, ID -Century Link Arena
6/14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
6/16 - Bakersfield, CA - Spectrum Amphitheater
6/17 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
6/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theatre
6/20 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
6/22 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino Hall
6/23 - Laughlin, NV - Edgewater Hotel & Casino
6/24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort & Casino
6/28 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
6/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
6/30 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
7/2 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
7/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
7/6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
7/7 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
7/10 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
7/11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
7/13 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino
7/14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino
7/15 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
7/17 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley
7/18 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
7/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
7/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
7/23 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
7/24 - Richmond, VA - Classic Amphitheatre
7/26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
7/27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
7/28 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Yes MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Yes T-shirts and Posters

More Yes News

