Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a preview video clip of their new single, which will be called "The One You Know", ahead of its full release later today, Friday May 4th. The tune will appear on the forthcoming follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here", which is expected to be issued later this year, with further details to be announced soon. "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in 2013. The Seattle rockers recorded their sixth studio album at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz. Check out the preview here.
