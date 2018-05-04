Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

The tune will appear on the forthcoming follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here", which is expected to be issued later this year, with further details to be announced soon.

"The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in 2013. The Seattle rockers recorded their sixth studio album at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with Nick Raskulinecz. Check out the preview here.