Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

The accompanying official video for "Ashes," helmed by the film's director David Leitch, has also premiered today - watch here. The video features Deadpool himself and was filmed in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the very venue where Celine hosts her Las Vegas residency shows.

Deadpool 2 synopsis: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami's hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

Tracklisting:

1. Ashes - Celine Dion

2. Welcome To The Party - Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward)

3. Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels

4. In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel

5. Take On Me (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice) - a-ha

6. If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher

7. 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

8. All Out Of Love - Air Supply

9. We Belong - Pat Benatar

10. Tomorrow - Alicia Morton

11. Mutant Convoy - Tyler Bates

12. Bangarang (feat. Sirah) - Skrillex