Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

The single is one of KANDY's biggest releases to date: a significant milestone for him both personally and professionally. He explains, "Feelin' KNT is my first release since coming out to my family. This release means more to me than anything I've released in the past because it is the first time I've been able to be my most authentic self.

"This has given me the confidence I've been searching for for such a long time. It's extremely important to me to show the dance music community that it is okay to be who you are and to not let anyone or anything keep you from expressing your true self." Watch the video here.