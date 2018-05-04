Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Class Grenayde comments on the song: "On This Rock I Will Build My Church" is the perfect opener for the very large and heavy packaging in which this monster was trapped. The song paves the way for a lot more..."

Chris Harms adds: "For the video we came up with something very special. We've invented both, a time machine and a rejuvenation apparatus to live up to our roots and as children, somewhere between the 80S and 90S to shoot this very special music video on VHS. That was damn expensive, but it was worth it." Watch the video here.