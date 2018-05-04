Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

The tune appeared on the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't hit the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The Krakow stop is part of Metallica's current arena tour of Europe, which wraps up in Helsinki, Finland on May 11 and will be followed by a June 14 ceremony in Stockholm where they'll receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize.

The band will be recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music.

The honor will be presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. "We are in awe of the distinguished, diverse group of laureates we will be joining," says Metallica, "including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Sonny Rollins, Yo-Yo Ma, Dizzy Gillespie, Isaac Stern and Ennio Morricone just to name a few of the previous award recipients." Read more and watch the video here.