News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
05-04-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1983 thrash metal classic, "Motorbreath", at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland on April 28, and the group are sharing professional footage from the concert.

The tune appeared on the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't hit the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The Krakow stop is part of Metallica's current arena tour of Europe, which wraps up in Helsinki, Finland on May 11 and will be followed by a June 14 ceremony in Stockholm where they'll receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize.

The band will be recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music.

The honor will be presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. "We are in awe of the distinguished, diverse group of laureates we will be joining," says Metallica, "including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Sonny Rollins, Yo-Yo Ma, Dizzy Gillespie, Isaac Stern and Ennio Morricone just to name a few of the previous award recipients." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

Metallica Release Live Video For Killing Joke Classic

Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Metallica Release 'Am I Evil' Live Video

Metallica Call On Fans For Help With Feeding America


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Page Too:
Pink Announces North American Tour- Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'- Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid- Christina Aguilera- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates

Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Makes Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rock

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Announces North American Tour

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.