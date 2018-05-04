News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video
05-04-2018
Mr. Big

Mr. Big have released a new live video for their song "Alive and Kickin". It was taken from their forthcoming release "Live From Milan", which will be released July 13, 2018 on 2CD+Blu-Ray Combo Pack, 3xLP, and MP3 (audio only).

We were sent the following details: Following the release of their 2017 album, "Defying Gravity", Mr. Big set out on a trek that took them all over the world to promote the new release in a live setting. Anyone who has ever had the distinct pleasure of seeing the band live knows that the virtuoso musicianship and incredible vocals are on full display in this setting. By this time, drummer Pat Torpey's battle with Parkinson's Disease had been made public, but Pat toured with the band regardless and sat behind the drum kit for select songs, while also providing background vocals and percussion on other tracks when Matt Starr was taking his turn on the kit. Captured at a stop in Milan, IT, "Live From Milan" has a track listing that will surely satisfy long-time and newer fans of the band, and of course contains bass and guitar solos from the always entertaining and awe inspiring Billy Sheehan and Paul Gilbert, respectively.

Sadly, this would be one of Pat Torpey's last performances with the band as he passed away from complications due to Parkinson's in early 2018. The set captures a special moment in time for the band and also serves as a "greatest hits" of sorts as they hit on all their classic songs from the early albums as well as revered material from newer releases.

Frontman Eric Martin says, "The gig was packed, really no room to breathe and it was steaming hot in there but the energy and vibe that I was feeling from the guys in the band was that we were going to lean into it...ha I know that sounds clichÃ© coming from me but it was true , there was no holding back . I've seen the video of this concert dozens of times now and it's us... hard and heavy and still kicking out the jams." Watch the video here.

