Rainbreakers Release 'Heavy Soul' Video
Rainbreakers are drawing comparisons to The Black Keys abd have released a music video for their new single 'Heavy Soul'. The track is taken from their forthcoming debut album 'Face to Face', due for release later in 2018 Crafting their sound into a fusion of dynamic elements, Rainbreakers bridge the gap between blues, rock and soul. Showcasing their original material using gritty guitars and soulful vocals, their songs shift from heavy to delicate in an instant while remaining highly emotive and pulling everyone in around them. Watch the video here.
