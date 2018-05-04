Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Shawn co-wrote "Youth" along with Khalid, Scott Harris, Geoff Warburton, and Teddy Geiger. In addition to co-writing the track, Shawn also co-produced it with Joel Little.



Shawn started to tease the track and announced the release date earlier this week through a global outdoor campaign across cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Washington DC, Toronto, London, Berlin, Stockholm, Rio, and Melbourne. Watch the official lyric video for "Youth" here.