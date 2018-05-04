Singled Out: Devil Vortex's Something Has To Die

All the lyrics in the new EP are based on real life situations we've been through as a band or individuals and "Something Has To Die" has the lyrics that sum everything up, I believe.

It means that for every change you make in your life, it's up to you to leave the comfort zone, facing whatever pain and fear you might have and still survive through fire to become a stronger version of yourself.

Not everybody knows this, but we all left Brazil as a band to continue our music carreers in the US. We left our families, friends and everything we knew. We had another band at that time and when that band didn't make sense for us anymore, even though it was going on for 10 years, we killed it and started Red Devil Vortex from scratch, because it felt like the right thing to do.

Today, looking back, we all feel good about our choices and happy with how far we've come, and all the obstacles we had to face made us better musicians and human beings. Something had to die and it did, so we're still alive.

The music was written like I write everything else: On an acoustic guitar, jamming until I find riffs and parts that are honest, heavy and make me feel like having a good time with it. The guitar riff that precedes the solo part is, so far, my favorite riff written by me ever. It's always fun and challenging to play it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!