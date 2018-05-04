U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Following 2017's trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree", Rolling Stone reports one of the biggest surprises of the evening was that the group did not perform a single song from the landmark record after being the backbone of their live shows for decades.

U2's 27-song set began with Bono standing alone in the middle of the translucent video wall singing the live debut of "Love Is All We Have Left," the opening track from 2017's "Songs Of Experience" Fans were encouraged to watch the performance on their cellphones via the band's new app for an augmented reality moment that created a giant, ghostly image of the singer.

The production for the 2018 run features the same stage from the band's 2015 Innocence + Experience tour, which separates the arena into two halves with an immersive video screen the band literally enters.

The Tulsa show delivered the live debuts of several tracks from "Songs Of Experience", rarely-played tunes like "All Because Of You" from 2004's "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb", "Staring At The Sun" from 1997's "Pop", and a pair of songs from 1991's "Achtung Baby" - "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses" and the first-ever performance of "Acrobat."

Prior to the tour, "Songs Of Experience" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn the group their eighth US chart-topper and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon." Watch videos from the opening show including the debut performance of "Acrobat" here.