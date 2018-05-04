News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch
05-04-2018
.
U2

(hennemusic) U2 launched their Experience + Innocence Tour at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on May 2, and the group are streaming video from opening night online.

Following 2017's trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree", Rolling Stone reports one of the biggest surprises of the evening was that the group did not perform a single song from the landmark record after being the backbone of their live shows for decades.

U2's 27-song set began with Bono standing alone in the middle of the translucent video wall singing the live debut of "Love Is All We Have Left," the opening track from 2017's "Songs Of Experience" Fans were encouraged to watch the performance on their cellphones via the band's new app for an augmented reality moment that created a giant, ghostly image of the singer.

The production for the 2018 run features the same stage from the band's 2015 Innocence + Experience tour, which separates the arena into two halves with an immersive video screen the band literally enters.

The Tulsa show delivered the live debuts of several tracks from "Songs Of Experience", rarely-played tunes like "All Because Of You" from 2004's "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb", "Staring At The Sun" from 1997's "Pop", and a pair of songs from 1991's "Achtung Baby" - "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses" and the first-ever performance of "Acrobat."

Prior to the tour, "Songs Of Experience" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn the group their eighth US chart-topper and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon." Watch videos from the opening show including the debut performance of "Acrobat" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

U2 Release Video For American Soul Featuring Kendrick Lamar

New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards

U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Page Too:
Pink Announces North American Tour- Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'- Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid- Christina Aguilera- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates

Mr. Big Release Alive and Kickin' Live Video

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Makes Vivaldi's Four Seasons Rock

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

- more

Page Too News Stories
Pink Announces North American Tour

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'The Way I Am'

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Youth' Featuring Khalid

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

Deadpool 2 Soundtrack Details Announced

Lord Of The Lost Release New Music Video

Kandy Release Feelin KNT Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.