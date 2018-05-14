Bleeding Through Release 'Fade Into The Ash' Video

Frontman Brandan Schieppati had this to say, "To me 'Fade Into The Ash' is the true portrayal of the Bleeding Through sound. It tells the story of a 15 year career, alongside a comeback.

"When we shot the video, we kept things more streamlined. It was striking and simple, just like our new record. It features a strong visual performance with back lit silhouettes that add to the overall drama of the song. Overall, it's a timeless look and ambiance, which perfectly captures the emotion and essence of the band! Enjoy!" Watch the video here.