Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

The third single from the UK group's debut, "Sixteen Stone", "Comedown" reached No. 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 6 million copies in the country.

"Huge thanks to Conan O'Brien Presents: Team Coco for having us," says the band, "we hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did!" Bush are teaming up with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult for a summer tour of North America. Watch the TV Performance here.