Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors
05-14-2018
KISS

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent was asked a recent interview about rumors that have surfaced that spanned from claims that he is cross-dressing to his having had a sex change operation.

Vincent was about the rumors during appearance on Noize In The Attic and responded, "Not that I know of. I don't know where they came up with this stuff… But see, if I address that, then the mystique is gone. See, everybody loves the mystique. I think they love the mystique, because they don't know. So maybe I'll say, 'I'll let you guys decide,' but then everyone is still talking.

"I get mistaken all the time for something else, but what can I do? So when somebody… you correct 'em, and they go, 'I don't understand.' So they go, 'Well…' 'Then I won't correct you.' So maybe it goes that way." Listen to the full interview here.

