Five Finger Death Punch Star Takes On Haters Of Other Band's Album
05-14-2018
Parkway Drive

Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael took to Instagram to address the backlash that the band Parkway Drive is receiving for the sound of their just released new album "Reverence".

Kael wrote, "Notice: Rant ahead in 3...2...I HAVE to make this post after seeing some of the negative comments from 'fans' of @parkwaydriveofficial giving scathing reviews of their new record on the social networks. This new album f***ing RULES. I listened to 'Ire' a bit; but, am only REALLY familiar with #Reverence, their latest record. Doesn't change the fact that I can enjoy a great record even if I'm unfamiliar for the most part of their catalog as a whole. I've listened to it probably 10 times in the past two days of travel and am listening to it as I type our this post. I've even gone out of my way to let others who follow me know how much I enjoy #Reverence. When I enjoy new music, I want others to be aware so that they too can share in the experience of something that I personally love.

"The negative barrage of bullsh*t opinions for which the internet provides is f***ing disgusting and unfortunate. Clearly, the mothers of these keyboard critics failed to teach them, 'If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all.' This negativity isn't seen only in @parkwaydriveofficial's comment section, it's everywhere. @yelp is just as bad. People are more likely to leave a negative review than to take the time to praise a positive experience. It's disheartening that a tool as valuable as the internet brings out the worst in people.

"So, on behalf of #ParkwayDrive who I guarantee are soaking in their own sense of accomplishment in putting out a record of which they are deservedly proud, this #KaelSalute goes out to negativity as a whole bringing vibes down across the internet. I encourage those surfing sh*t on the internet today - put in half the effort you do in talking sh*t behind the safety and comfort of a keyboard in promoting positivity for a change.

"Vibes are pervasive as f***. The world would benefit from a change in focusing on the positive. Change starts with you. Do that sh*t. #DroppingTruthLikeABomb #Sh*tYesSon #PositivelyAffectingLives #Support ( by @slimfotos_music_photography)

