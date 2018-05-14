|
Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their new single, "The Line", on the daytime talk show Ellen on May 11, and video from the program is streaming online. Frontman Dave Grohl has previously described the song as "a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you're fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line." The tune follows "Run" and "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" as the third track issued from the band's ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall. The set was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead). here.
