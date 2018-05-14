Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Frontman Dave Grohl has previously described the song as "a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you're fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line."

The tune follows "Run" and "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" as the third track issued from the band's ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.

The set was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).