News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade
05-14-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have returned to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade with their new single, "Shadow Of Your Love," according to Billboard.

Recorded with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks that will be featured on the June 29 release of a series of expanded reissues of the band's 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

Billboard reports "Shadow Of Your Love" - written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed - has debuted at No. 31 on Mainstream Rock Songs chart after earning 11 million audience impressions in three days of airplay across all rock radio formats in the US in the week ending May 7, according to Nielsen Music.

The track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of the single "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."

"Shadow Of Your Love" also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Guns N' Roses Reunion Scores Two Billboard Awards Nominations


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Star Takes On Haters Of Other Band's Album

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album 'Raise Vibration'

Bleeding Through Release 'Fade Into The Ash' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.