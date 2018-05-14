Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade

Recorded with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks that will be featured on the June 29 release of a series of expanded reissues of the band's 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

Billboard reports "Shadow Of Your Love" - written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed - has debuted at No. 31 on Mainstream Rock Songs chart after earning 11 million audience impressions in three days of airplay across all rock radio formats in the US in the week ending May 7, according to Nielsen Music.

The track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of the single "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."

"Shadow Of Your Love" also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989. here.