Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split
05-14-2018
(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham delivered his first public comments on his recent split from Fleetwood Mac during a political fundraising event in California on May 11, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Medium reports the guitarist spoke about the situation between songs at an evening in Los Feliz, CA. "It's been an interesting time on a lot of levels," Buckingham told the crowd. "For me, personally, probably some of you know that for the last three months I have sadly taken leave of my band of 43 years, Fleetwood Mac. This was not something that was really my doing or my choice.

"I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective [a female fan shouts, 'F?-?k Stevie Nicks!,' prompting Buckingham to raise his hand]. Well, it doesn't really matter. The point is that they'd lost their perspective.

"What that did was to harm - ?and this is the only thing I'm really sad about, the rest of it becomes an opportunity - ?it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build. That legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill one's higher truth and one's higher destiny." See video of his comments here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

