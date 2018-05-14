News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video
05-14-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1986 classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", during the second of two shows at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 7, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.

The tune is featured on the group's third record and major label debut, "Master Of Puppets", which became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies

As part of an ongoing reissues series, Metallica released a series of remastered 30th anniversary editions of the project last fall on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set.

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Cover Song

Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

Metallica Release Live Video For Killing Joke Classic

Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Star Takes On Haters Of Other Band's Album

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

Foo Fighters' TV Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album 'Raise Vibration'

Bleeding Through Release 'Fade Into The Ash' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.