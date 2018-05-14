|
Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1986 classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", during the second of two shows at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 7, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show. The tune is featured on the group's third record and major label debut, "Master Of Puppets", which became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies As part of an ongoing reissues series, Metallica released a series of remastered 30th anniversary editions of the project last fall on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour. Watch the video here.
