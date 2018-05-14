News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Nervosa 'Kill The Silence' With New Video
05-14-2018
Nervosa

Brazilian thrash trio Nervosa have released a new music video for their track "Kill The Silence". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Downfall Of Mankind" which will be released on June 1st via Napalm Records.

Guitarist Prika had this to say, "A perfect scenery to compose lyrics that encourage overcoming. It talks about things that hurt you and that you're not alone. This new video symbolizes a new phase in the band with which I identify myself 100%!"

Singer and bassist Fernanda Lira added, "I like the idea of using fire in the video, because i think the symbology has everything to do with the message in the song. Fire represents renewal and mainly purification and using it in the video really gives me the idea of triumph, overcoming and moving on!" Watch the video here.

