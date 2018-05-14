|
Nervosa 'Kill The Silence' With New Video
Brazilian thrash trio Nervosa have released a new music video for their track "Kill The Silence". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Downfall Of Mankind" which will be released on June 1st via Napalm Records. Guitarist Prika had this to say, "A perfect scenery to compose lyrics that encourage overcoming. It talks about things that hurt you and that you're not alone. This new video symbolizes a new phase in the band with which I identify myself 100%!"
