Singled Out: MOBS' Some Kind of Wonderful
05-14-2018
MOBS

Melbourne pop-rockers MOBS have released their new single 'Some Kind of Wonderful' and to celebrate we asked them to share the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:

Some Kind of Wonderful was written in the studio this time last year, we had been sitting on this 80's style for our music production but we wanted to create something that had a direct linkage to the era's upbeat tempo.

That's why you hear the heavy synths and that snare drum that was so dominant in that decade. The song itself was written in contrast with the storyline of the 1986 film,' Some kind of Wonderful' produced by John Hughes. It's another addition to our pallet of 80's films and reflecting the storyline through the songwriting. We are all a massive fan of film in general, and to create a soundtrack that reflects a specific film is something we have always wanted to do.

The original idea for this final song was to write a Ballad that would round out the rest of the songs we had already recorded at the time as we believed we had written enough upbeat pop songs. We went in the complete opposite direction though as soon as we came into the studio that morning. I believe the first thing we started with was the drums, followed by the bass. Instantly we all knew that we wanted this song to be the fast upbeat song it became. After that we never looked back.

It's always a lot of fun for us to write in the studio with our producers (MSquared Productions) as it allows us to be creative with our music while having the guidance to fine tune parts that may or may not be working. The extra knowledge helped us create something we're quite proud of. It's always important for us to be open to different ideas because in this case, it was ended up completely shaping the new direction of this song.

Some Kind of Wonderful was that energetic feel good song we never knew we needed until that morning.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more right here!

