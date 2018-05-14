Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

The news of the new leg comes as the band kicked off the North American portion of the tour late last week which features Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Behemoth and runs through June 20th where is concludes in Austin.

The Euro leg will be launched on November 1st in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena and will be wrapping up on December 8th in Helsinki, Finland at the Helsingin Jaahalli.

Slayer European Farewell Tour Dates:

11/01 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

11/03 London, UK - Wembley Arena

11/05 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11/07 Birmingham, UK - BCA

11/09 Manchester, UK - Arena

11/10 Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

11/12 Glasgow, UK - The Hydro SSE

11/14 Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

11/15 Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

11/17 Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

11/18 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11/20 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

11/21 Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

11/23 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

11/24 Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

11/26 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

11/27 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

11/29 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

11/30 Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

12/02 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/03 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12/05 Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

12/06 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

12/08 Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jaahalli

Remaining North American Dates:

5/16 PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC

5/17 South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

5/19 Big Four - Calgary, AB

5/20 Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB

5/22 Bell MTS Centre - Winnipeg, MB

5/24 The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

5/25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

5/27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

5/29 Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

5/30 Place Bell - Montreal, PQ

6/01 Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

6/02 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

6/04 Santander Arena - Reading, PA

6/06 Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

6/07 Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

6/09 KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

6/10 Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

6/11 The Ritz - Raleigh, NC *

6/12 VUHL Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

6/14 PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

6/15 Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

6/17 Smart Financial Centre - Houston, TX

6/19 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

6/20 Austin 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX