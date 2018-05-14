|
Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour
05-14-2018
.
Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced a UK and European leg of their farewell tour which will feature support from Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary.
The news of the new leg comes as the band kicked off the North American portion of the tour late last week which features Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Behemoth and runs through June 20th where is concludes in Austin.
The Euro leg will be launched on November 1st in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena and will be wrapping up on December 8th in Helsinki, Finland at the Helsingin Jaahalli.
Slayer European Farewell Tour Dates:
11/01 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
11/03 London, UK - Wembley Arena
11/05 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
11/07 Birmingham, UK - BCA
11/09 Manchester, UK - Arena
11/10 Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena
11/12 Glasgow, UK - The Hydro SSE
11/14 Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
11/15 Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
11/17 Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
11/18 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
11/20 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
11/21 Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
11/23 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
11/24 Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
11/26 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
11/27 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
11/29 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
11/30 Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
12/02 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/03 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
12/05 Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
12/06 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
12/08 Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jaahalli
Remaining North American Dates:
5/16 PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC
5/17 South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC
5/19 Big Four - Calgary, AB
5/20 Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB
5/22 Bell MTS Centre - Winnipeg, MB
5/24 The Armory - Minneapolis, MN
5/25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL
5/27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI
5/29 Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
5/30 Place Bell - Montreal, PQ
6/01 Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT
6/02 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ
6/04 Santander Arena - Reading, PA
6/06 Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
6/07 Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH
6/09 KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA
6/10 Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA
6/11 The Ritz - Raleigh, NC *
6/12 VUHL Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA
6/14 PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC
6/15 Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL
6/17 Smart Financial Centre - Houston, TX
6/19 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX
6/20 Austin 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX