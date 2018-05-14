The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

In the new clip, they discuss the first three songs from the album. Watch it here. It follows the release of the video for the album's first single "This Time". Check that out here.

The band had this to say about the promo clip, "Recording the video for our first single 'This Time', was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest.

This is also our first video featuring the 'The Airline Annas', our beautiful and super talented back up singers. They certainly made this video sparkle. The song itself, is the album opener and might not be representative for the whole album - no song really is, but we just like it that way.

We make albums and each and every song leads it's own little life and together they form a celebratory album with class, hooks and a bass that could walk a million miles without stopping for a drink. This trailblazer of a song used to be just ours, now it's yours too. Enjoy!"