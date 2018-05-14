Tremonti Streaming New Song From A Dying Machine Album

The tune follows the title track and the lead single, "Take You With Me", as the latest preview to the group's fourth record, which was produced by longtime band associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Due June 8, the group's first concept album tells the story of humans and fabricated beings trying to co-exist at the turn of the next century. Frontman and guitarist Mark Tremonti is turning the tale into a full-length work of fiction with the help of American author John Shirley. "For years, I thought how great it would be to publish a book," explains the guitarist, "and I get to kill two birds with one stone and do an album with a book. It just seemed like the perfect time. The stars aligned."

Tremonti will launch "A Dying Machine" on a summer tour of Europe that will begin with an appearance at the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence, Italy on June 17 followed by headline dates starting in Munich, Germany the next day. Watch the video here.