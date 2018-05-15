News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour
05-15-2018
.
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard will launch their own Def Leppard Pale beer brand on their co-headlining tour of North America with Journey, which will begin in Hartford, CT on May 21.

The UK rockers have teamed up with Seattle, WA-based Elysian Brewing on the beverage, whose can was designed in tribute to the 30th anniversay of the group's "Hysteria" album and "was brewed to fuse the infamous malt bodies of British ales with the mysteria of Pacific Northwest hops."

"It tastes great - that's the most important thing I can tell you," singer Joe Elliott tells Billboard. "I would pass on doing an interview about this if I didn't like it. That to me is the most important thing," adding, "we're not going to drink it just because we put our name on it."

Def Leppard Pale will be on sale starting May 23 at the 2018 tour's second stop at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY, and will be available in 16oz cans and on draught at most concert venues and select restaurants, bars and pubs near the venue.

"There's no cut off time on this," says Elliott. "If it takes off and people like it, it can be around. Iron Maiden has a beer named Trooper and they've done really well with theirs. We have to see if we can match that. It's been around five years or so by now, so there's a long way to go to keep up with them and all these other people [with branded alcohol such as] Jimmy Buffett.

"We don't know what kind of legs it's going to have -- come back to me in a couple years on that one, I'm not gazing into a crystal ball right now." Read more and see the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Def Leppard MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

More Def Leppard News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

Def Leppard Stream Pyromania Era Footage

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak'

Joe Elliott's Songs From The Vault Debuts This Week

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Skinless Release 'Skull Session' Music Video

Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.