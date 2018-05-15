News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino
05-15-2018
Deftones

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno says that the band have some powerful songs "mutating" for their next studio album, which will be the follow up effort to their 2016 effort "Gore".

While he didn't provide a timetable for the release, he did have the following to say during an interview with Rock.com.ar, : "There are six or seven songs which are still mutating. They are very powerful and I am anxious because it's been a collaborative process.

"I think all of our albums were postcards of what we were going through at each moment. With 1995 debut album Adrenaline, we were boys, while 2000's White Pony, we had matured a little. Everyone has their own feelings, because it belongs to an era. Today we are older but we still enjoy making songs with marked riffs, cool melodies and a lot of groove. It's fun."

