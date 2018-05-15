|
Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit
.
Longtime Journey member Jonathan Cain just released his autobiography "Don't Stop Believin': The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations" and antiMusic's Morley Seaver spoke with him about the book and a number of topics including the inspiration for the title song to his mid-1990s album "Back To Innocence". Jonathan explained the inspiration for the song "It was really the answer song to Don Henley's 'End of the Innocence.' I thought, listen I love Don Henley and I love his music but I thought well you might be wrong Don because you can always go back to the innocence. "And I never really lost the kid in me. I can still conjure up the kid and still remember all the things I loved about being a child and I can always go back there. So that was just my little answer to one of his tunes." Read the full interview here.
