Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Jonathan explained the inspiration for the song "It was really the answer song to Don Henley's 'End of the Innocence.' I thought, listen I love Don Henley and I love his music but I thought well you might be wrong Don because you can always go back to the innocence.

"And I never really lost the kid in me. I can still conjure up the kid and still remember all the things I loved about being a child and I can always go back there. So that was just my little answer to one of his tunes." Read the full interview here.