Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

The tune was the lead single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad." The track peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The May 9 stop in Helsinki was the first of two dates in the city, as Metallica prepared to wrap up their arena tour of Europe with another show at the same venue on May 11.

The concert also featured a guest appearance by former Hanoi Rocks singer and Finnish rock legend Michael Monroe, who joined bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett for a performance of his 1989 single, "Dead, Jail Or Rock 'N' Roll." Watch the video here.