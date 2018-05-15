Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Blackmore expressed relief for his split with the band in 1993 where he was temporarily replaced by Joe Satriani for their live commitments and ultimately replaced by Steve Morse who is still with the band.

The guitarist said, "I'm just glad they found a guitar player to carry on because I thought I was going to be shackled to this band for the rest of my life. It was like a ball-and-chain thing and luckily they said, 'Well, we found someone.' I went, 'Thank God I can get out.'"

He had this to say about the guitarists that followed in his footsteps in the group, "Joe Satriani is a brilliant player, but I never really hear him searching for notes. I never hear him playing maybe a wrong note.

"Jimi Hendrix used to play lots of wrong notes because he was searching all the time and when he did find that right note, that was incredible. But If you're always playing the correct notes, there's something wrong - you're not searching, you're not reaching for anything. But that's not to say that he isn't a brilliant player. Same thing with Steve Morse - fantastic player." Watch the interview here.