Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums
BMG have announced the reissue of 3 more Saxon classic albums: The CDs are 24 page media books containing original lyrics, rare photos The LP versions will be offered as colored splatter and swirl vinyl and include album lyrics, rare photos and memorabilia (with no bonus tracks). A preorder can be found here. See the details for each reissue below: Denim And Leather Saxon's fourth album, Denim And Leather was originally released on 5th October 1981. It was recorded at Aquarius Studios in Geneva. Arguably their most successful record to date it spawned the classic singles 'Princess Of The Night', 'Never Surrender' and the song 'And The Band's Played On', which was inspired by their appearance at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock festival in 1980. This edition contains the B Sides of the 'Never Surrender' single and seven live tracks recorded on the Denim And Leather tour of 1981. Tracklist: CD Bonus Tracks: Power & The Glory Saxon's fifth album, Power And The Glory was originally released on 21st March 1983 and was produced by Jeff Glixman at Axis Sound Studios in Atlanta. The album spawned two singles, 'Nightmare' and the title track, 'Power And The Glory' and also marked the replacement of drummer Pete Gill with Nigel Glockler, who remains a member of Saxon to this day. This version includes early working demos of songs from the album, recorded in 1982. Including tracks that didn't make the final track listing Tracklist: CD Bonus Tracks: Crusader Originally released on 16th April 1984, Saxon's sixth album was produced by Kevin Beamish at the legendary Sound City Studios, in Los Angeles. It featured the band's first recorded cover song, a version of the Sweet's 'Set Me Free' and the singles' Sailing To America', 'Just Let me Rock' and 'Do It All For You'. This version includes early working versions of some of the songs featured on the album and also the songs 'Borderline' and 'Helter Skelter' that didn't make the final track listing of Crusader. Tracklist: CD Bonus Tracks:
