Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums
05-15-2018
.
Saxon

BMG have announced the reissue of 3 more Saxon classic albums:
Denim and Leather, Power & the Glory and Crusader which are all set to hit stores on May 25th.

The CDs are 24 page media books containing original lyrics, rare photos
and memorabilia....and they will feature bonus tracks including a selection of early demos - some of which that didn't make final track listings; B sides and live recordings.

The LP versions will be offered as colored splatter and swirl vinyl and include album lyrics, rare photos and memorabilia (with no bonus tracks). A preorder can be found here. See the details for each reissue below:

Denim And Leather Saxon's fourth album, Denim And Leather was originally released on 5th October 1981. It was recorded at Aquarius Studios in Geneva. Arguably their most successful record to date it spawned the classic singles 'Princess Of The Night', 'Never Surrender' and the song 'And The Band's Played On', which was inspired by their appearance at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock festival in 1980. This edition contains the B Sides of the 'Never Surrender' single and seven live tracks recorded on the Denim And Leather tour of 1981.

Tracklist:
Princess Of The Night
Never Surrender
Out Of Control
Rough And Ready
Play It Loud
And The Bands Played On
Midnight Rider
Fire In The Sky
Denim And Leather

CD Bonus Tracks:
20,000Ft (Remix)
Bap Shoo Ap (Live At Donington)
Intro / And The Bands Played On (Live)
Princess Of The Night (Live At The Rainbow '81)
Midnight Rider (Live At Hammersmith '81)
Never Surrender (Live At Hammersmith '81)
Machine Gun (Live At Hammersmith '81)
Play It Loud (Live At Hammersmith '81

Power & The Glory Saxon's fifth album, Power And The Glory was originally released on 21st March 1983 and was produced by Jeff Glixman at Axis Sound Studios in Atlanta. The album spawned two singles, 'Nightmare' and the title track, 'Power And The Glory' and also marked the replacement of drummer Pete Gill with Nigel Glockler, who remains a member of Saxon to this day. This version includes early working demos of songs from the album, recorded in 1982. Including tracks that didn't make the final track listing

Tracklist:
Power And The Glory
Redline
Warrior
Nightmare
This Town Rocks
Watching The Sky
Midas Touch
The Eagle Has Landed

CD Bonus Tracks:
Make Em Rock
Turn Out The Lights
Turn Out The Lights (Demo '82)
Stand Up And Rock (Demo '82)
Power And The Glory (Demo '82)
Saturday Night (Demo '82)
Midas Touch (Demo '82)
Nightmare (Demo '82)
Redline (Demo '82)

Crusader Originally released on 16th April 1984, Saxon's sixth album was produced by Kevin Beamish at the legendary Sound City Studios, in Los Angeles. It featured the band's first recorded cover song, a version of the Sweet's 'Set Me Free' and the singles' Sailing To America', 'Just Let me Rock' and 'Do It All For You'. This version includes early working versions of some of the songs featured on the album and also the songs 'Borderline' and 'Helter Skelter' that didn't make the final track listing of Crusader.

Tracklist:
The Crusader Prelude
Crusader
A Little Bit Of What You Fancy
Sailing To America
Set Me Free
Just Let Me Rock
Bad Boys (Life To Rock N'Roll)
Do It All For You
Rock City
Run For Your Lives

CD Bonus Tracks:
Borderline
Helter Skelter
Crusader
Do It All For You
A Little Bit Of What You Fancy
Sailing To America
Just Let Me Rock
Do It All For You (Intro) / Run For Your Lives
Living For The Weekend

Saxon MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Saxon T-shirts and Posters

More Saxon News

