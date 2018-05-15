Skinless Release 'Skull Session' Music Video

Skinless comments on the video: "Stylistically, our new video is Evil Dead, meets Tales From The Crypt, meets the A-Team! Skinless finds a way to infiltrate the mind of the hippie and torment behind the point of return.

"If you enjoy this even a fraction as much as the fun we had making it, mission accomplished! This is as homegrown as it gets with most of the budget being spent on beer, booze, and lumber, haaaa!" Watch it here.